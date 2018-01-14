Field earns Brighouse a draw

Adam Field salvaged a useful point for Brighouse Town in a 1-1 home draw with Hyde United in the Evo-Stik NPL yesterday.

Field equalised with five minutes left at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium with a back post header from a corner.

He was replying to Marcus Marshall’s fifth-minute goal for Hyde, who are managed by ex-FC Halifax Town boss Darren Kelly and had won the first meeting 5-1 in October.

There was a sting in the tail for yesterday’s hosts, however, as Aaron Martin was dismissed for a second bookable offence deep into stoppage time at the end of the contest.

Brighouse, who are 17th in the table, travel to play Trafford next Saturday.

The Greater Manchester outfit are in sixth position after a 1-1 draw at Glossop North End yesterday.