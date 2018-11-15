Fenmen visit Brighouse

BRIGHOUSE TOWN host Wisbech Town on Saturday (3.0) in only their second home league game since October 1.

Vill Powell’s men were 1-0 winners over Stocksbridge Park Steels on that occasion and have since beaten Belper 2-0 on November 3.

Town have had West Riding County FA Senior Cup ties with Garforth Town and Bradford Park Avenue but the fans, with the side in fourth place and games in hand, are champing at the bit to see their side mount a promotion push.

Town’s early exit from the FA Cup led to games being re-arranged by Evo-Stik NPL officials with away games brought forward from the second half of the season.

One of those fixtures was a trip to Wisbech, who Town met 200 yards into the county of Norfolk on September 22 and drew 1-1 with the Fenmen.

Last Saturday, when Town had a rare weekend off, Wisbech were playing a Buildbase FA Trophy first round replay at Yaxley, near Peterborough, which they lost 2-0.

The Gary Setchell-managed side are second from bottom of the NPL East Division One with just two wins and five draws after being promoted by finishing second in the United Counties League last season.

They had a morale-boosting 6-0 win over Linton Grantain in Tuesday’s Cambridgeshire FA Invitation Cup game.

Powell gave the players last weekend off and his co-assistant manager Stacy Reed is hoping that will work in the team’s favour. “Hopefully it will have been beneficial and a few of the lads even got away with their families.

“When we played them earlier in the season, although we drew, we didn’t perform like we can, so we will be looking to take three points this time.”

Town are without aggressive midfielder and free-kick specialist Iwan Heeley, who serves a one-match ban following two yellow cards in the Belper game.

Town rested five players for the recent 5-1 win over Bradford Park Avenue, including leading scorer Aaron Martin and skipper Adam Field, and Powell will have a selection headache with the way his young side played that night.

BRIGHOUSE Town Ladies travel to Ossett United on Sunday (2.0) for a West Riding Cup game.

It follows last weekend’s FA Women’s Cup first round exit to Leeds United, who scored the only goal after 83 minutes.