Ex-Brighouse boss’s new role

BRIGHOUSE TOWN have been rocked by the news that their previous manager Paul Quinn has been appointed boss of Shaw Lane and taken co-coach Dave Thompson with him.

Thompson has confirmed his departure, after 18 months with Town, to join Quinn and veteran John Reid at the Barnsley club, who play in the Evo-Stik South Premier Division.

It is understood that Quinn, now working full time with FA but with permission to coach a club, approached Town chairman Charlie Tolley to ask for Thompson’s release.

Town manager Vill Powell, a UEFA A badge holder, will press on with assistant manager Nathaniel Brown and co-coach Leon Wainman for Saturday’s trip to Mossley in Division One North.

Quinn, 32, had been getting “itchy feet” after being out of management for six months since resigning from Town, where he had six successful seasons.

It is understood he went close to getting jobs at Southport and FC United of Manchester.

Quinn fits nicely at promotion chasing Shaw Lane to replace highly successful manager Craig Elliott, who has moved to National League North strugglers Boston United.

Elliott, Quinn and the Shaw Lane club forged a good friendship following the tragic death last year of Shaw Lane player Dan Wilkinson following his collapse on the Town pitch in an Integro League Cup qualifying round game.

Quinn, an ex-Brooksbank School games master who used to live at Ainley Top and has just moved to Mirfield, will take his new team to Nantwich Town on Saturday.