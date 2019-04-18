Evo-Stik NPL: Two games in three days to help decide Brighouse Town's fate

The outcomes of two fixture programmes in 72 hours will go a long way towards determining whether Brighouse Town can gain a second or third place finish in the Evo-Stik NPL East.

Vill Powell’s men are currently fourth ahead of Easter weekend games at home to Carlton Town on Saturday (3.0) and away to Spalding Town on Monday (3.0).

Kurt Harris scores for Brighouse on Saturday against Pickering Town. PIC: Steven Ambler.

Morpeth were crowned champions with a 3-1 victory over second-placed Pontefract Collieries last weekend and the scramble is now on for home advantage in the promotion play-off games affecting the second to fifth-placed finishers.

The runners-up and third-placed club will have ground advantage for the semi-finals on Tuesday, April 30. The final will be on Saturday, May 4.

The Colls still have a four-point lead over the rest in their quest for the runners up berth.

Town trail third-placed Ossett United due to a four-goal inferior goal difference with fifth-placed Sheffield FC also on 65 points.

Tadcaster Albion are now cut adrift in sixth place on 59 points.

Brighouse were 2-0 victors at Pickering Town last weekend, thanks to goals from leading scorer Aaron Martin and centre-back Kurt Harris. Martin is now on 22 for the season.

Town will be keen to pick up maximum points and boost their goal difference against Nottingham club Carlton, who are second from bottom, and in deepest Lincolnshire against third from bottom Spalding.

Collieries, Ossett and Sheffield FC have some intriguing encounters over Easter.

Ossett first travel to Belper Town and that could be a tasty affair with many former Ossett Town and Ossett Albion players in the ranks of the Derbyshire side, plus former Ossett Town manager Grant Black.

The Colls entertain Sheffield FC before heading to Ossett on Monday, while Sheffield FC host Belper Town on Monday.

Brighouse will be bidding to complete doubles in their two games. They beat Carlton 2-1 at the Bill Stokeld Stadium on September 1 and Spalding 3-1 at home on Boxing Day.