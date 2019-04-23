Evo-Stik NPL East: Brighouse Town win at Spalding United

Brighouse Town put a nightmare journey behind them to win 3-0 at Spalding United in the Evo-Stik NPL yesterday and seal a home promotion play-off semi-final next Tuesday.

The kick-off in Lincolnshire was delayed by 15 minutes as the visitors got caught in the Bank Holiday motorway traffic but if Town’s preparation was far from ideal it didn’t show.

Rhys Kendall helped to set up goals for Gabriel Johnson after 10 minutes and leading scorer Aaron Martin after 28 minutes.

When Huddersfield Town loanee Rarmani Edmonds-Green scored his first goal for Brighouse in added time at the end of the half, the visitors were sitting pretty.

Home keeper Alex Smith tipped over efforts from Iwan Heeley and Kendall which looked destined for the net in the second half while Jordan Porter was almost a spectator at the other end.

Brighouse were following up Saturday’s 4-0 home win over another of the strugglers, Carlton Town, and are assured third place at least in the East section ahead of Saturday’s finale at home to Sheffield FC.

They are now only two points behind second-placed Pontefract Collieries, who drew 1-1 against fourth-placed Ossett United yesterday.

Fifth-placed Sheffield FC were held to a goalless draw by visitors Belper Town and still need a point at Hove Edge to be sure of a play-off place.