Elland’s winning return

The Haslem-Sheppard Halifax AFL season kicked off last night in contrasting conditions to much of last season.

Elland United marked their return with a 7-0 win over AFC Crossley’s Reserves in Division Three while Warley Rangers, who won only three league games last season, had a 4-2 success away to a Hebden Royd Red Star team which has dropped down a division.

In Division Two there were derby wins for reserve teams from Calder ‘76, Greetland and Shelf United while Sowerby Bridge Reserves were held 2-2 by Illingworth SM Reserves on their return to their Dixy Woods ground after the floods two and a half years ago.

Results - Division Two: Calder 76 Res 3 (N.Dempsey, G.Martin, J.Redmond) Midgley United Res 1 (C.Elder), Greetland Res 4 Stainland United 1 (J.Pinchin), Northowram Res 1 Shelf United Res 2, Sowerby Bridge Res 2 (C.Doyle 2)

Illingworth St Mary’s Res 2 (N.Sloane 2).

Division Three: Elland United 7 AFC Crossley’s Res 0, Hebden Royd Red Star Res 2 Warley Rangers 4.

Fixtures Friday, Premier Division: Calder 76 v Sowerby Bridge (W.Cotton), Copley United v Shelf United (S.Adams), Greetland v Ryburn United (S.Hoyle), Midgley United v Hebden Royd Red Star (P.Bowe).

Saturday - Division One: Elland Allstars v Salem (C.Salmons), FC Plummet Line v Northowram (P.Bowe), Holmfield v St Columbas (P.Higgins), Mixenden United v Illingworth St Mary’s (P.Crabtree).

Division Three: Flying Dutchman v Shelf FC Res (N.Coupe).