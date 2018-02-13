Easy three points for leaders

Ryburn United’s title hopes in the Haslem Sheppard Halifax AFL were given a boost in the committee room on Monday evening.

The league’s management committee awarded them three points from a fixture away to Calder ‘76 on December 30 which failed to go ahead.

It has been revealed that Calder were under a West Riding County FA suspension at the time for what Halifax AFL official David Rattigan termed “administrative issues.”

Rattigan said those problems had since been resolved and the suspension lifted.

Ryburn are now seven points clear of Shelf United at the top, with seven games each left to play.

League officials also passed judgement on two other fixtures.

The December 16 game between Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves and Ryburn United Reserves was abandoned due to a brawl in the final quarter with the visitors leading 3-2.

Both clubs have been fined by the West Riding County FA and Halifax league chiefs have ruled that neither side should gain any points and that the game should not be replayed.

Mixenden United, on the brink of the Division Three title, have been awarded the points from a fixture on February 3 when Brighouse Sports Reserves were unable to raise a team.

Meanwhile, Premier title outsiders Sowerby Bridge will continue their nomadic existence by playing home games at Carr Green, Rastrick for the rest of the season.

Bridge have been unable to use their Walton Street pitch for some time with their changing facilities at nearby Sowerby Bridge CC out of action following the Boxing Day 2015 floods.

They have been told they can no longer use the chewed up ground at Wellesley Park this season and will switch to the Rastrick pitch used by Junction Inn, who have only two home games left.

Bridge, in contrast, have been playing mainly away games and have a huge backlog of home fixtures.