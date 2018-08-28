Derby draw for Brighouse

Brighouse Town ended Ossett United’s 100 per cent start to the Evo-Stik East season in a 2-2 draw at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium yesterday.

A Bank Holiday Monday game watched by 381 spectators finished with 19 players on the field after three late red cards.

Aidan Chippendale gave the visitors the lead after 27 minutes but Town levelled in added time before the interval.

Ossett keeper Leigh Overton saved Aaron Martin’s effort but only knocked the ball to Marley Grant, who headed home.

Brighouse received a real tonic on 62 minutes when visiting skipper James Knowles headed over his own keeper.

However, Town’s Adam Jones was dismissed for a second bookable offence on 77 minutes and George Grayson made it 2-2 shortly after.

With 10 minutes left Brighouse’s Gabriel Johnson was dismissed, quickly followed by Ossett’s Adam Porritt.

Town are eighth in the table and their next game is away to Carlton Town, near Nottingham, on Saturday.