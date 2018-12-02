Costly late penalty miss

Brighouse Town missed an added time penalty in yesterday’s 2-2 draw away to Tadcaster Albion, another of the leading sides in Evo-Stik NPL East.

Jack Normanton, who had come on as substitute and takes the spot kicks for the club’s under-21s, claimed the ball but his weak effort was pushed away by the keeper and no visiting player was following up.

It was a good opportunity missed for Town, who had twice trailed against hosts who had also been in excellent form beforehand.

Vill Powell’s visitors struggled to settle and fell behind to a Billy Whitehouse goal after 18 minutes.

Brighouse then found their feet and drew level after half an hour when Zeph Thomas and Mohammed Ibrahim combined superbly and Aaron Martin chipped the keeper.

The visitors might have added two more in the space of 90 seconds. Ibrahim’s ambitious effort from the touchline beat the keeper but was headed over by a towering defender. Martin then appeared to be pushed over in the box but no penalty was given.

Brighouse continued on the front foot after half time but Albion had a purple patch and regained the lead through Joe Lumsden on 64 minutes.

The visitors then came to the fore again and a great run from Tom Robinson was followed by Iwan Heeley setting up Martin, who fed Thomas in plenty of space and the Town man made it 2-2.

The late penalty save left both sides with 30 points from 17 games, although Albion are above Town in third place on goal difference.

Brighouse face another difficult match next Saturday away to eighth-placed Sheffield FC, who had a good 1-1 draw at Lincoln United yesterday.