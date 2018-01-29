Coduri grabs goal glory

Jordan Coduri, well known in Calderdale amateur football circles, scored Yorkshire’s first ever ‘international’ goal as The Vikings fought back to draw 1-1 against Ellan Vannin from the Isle of Man.

Coduri, a member of highly successful Halifax Sunday League side Carrington in recent years, scored a fine equaliser shortly after Furo Davies had given the visitors the lead in front of a crowd of around 500 at Hemsworth Miners’ Welfare FC.

“When the opportunity to play for Yorkshire came up I jumped at the chance,” said Coduri, a 25-year-old midfielder who nows plays for non-league Penistone Church, after Carrington folded in the last close season.

Coduri, a regular in Halifax cup finals, added: “The lads had all been talking about who might get that first goal, and nothing has made me prouder than to take that opportunity.”

The Yorkshire side also included former Shelf United and Brighouse Town midfielder James Hurtley.

Seon Ripley had missed the first chance to make an historic mark for Yorkshire when his early first-half penalty was saved by Isle of Man goalkeeper Dean Kearns.

Davies’ crashing opener early in the second period looked set to earn the Manxmen - one of the founding members of the burgeoning CONIFA movement - victory until Coduri raced onto a fine through-ball from Yorkshire captain Pat McGuire.