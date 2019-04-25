Brighouse Town ready to take home comforts into play-off fight

BRIGHOUSE TOWN commence a busy four days on Saturday as they play host to Sheffield FC (3.0), looking to complete a league double over the world’s oldest football club.

Then, on Tuesday (7.45), they host an Evo-Stik East Division play-off tie at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium. Who they play in that game is still very much up in the air.

Gabriel Johnson gives Brighouse the lead at Spalding. Picture: Steven Ambler

Brighouse secured a home play-off over Easter with a 4-0 win over Carlton Town on Saturday and a 3-0 success at Spalding on Monday.

Firstly, there is still the chance that, should Pontefract Collieries lose at home to bottom club Gresley, Town could move into second place behind champions Morpeth Town and secondly, to move on to 74 points.

Ossett United sit in fourth place and are away at Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday but cannot leapfrog Town, after picking up one point from six over Easter.

Sheffield lie in fifth, level on points with Ossett and also can’t surpass Brighouse, even if they were to beat Town on the last day of the regular season.

Sheffield manager Gavin Smith, who saw his side draw 0-0 against Belper Town on Monday, knows he definitely needs at least a point at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium as Tadcaster Albion will take their place in the play-offs, if they beat an erratic Lincoln United on Saturday.

Town, hopeful of a larger than average crowd on Saturday with Huddersfield Town playing Liverpool at Anfield, on Friday night and FC Halifax Town away at AFC Fylde on Saturday, want to finish on 74 points.

Manager Vill Powell feels that would be enough to qualify for promotion should they win the play-offs.

This season, only five of the seven step four play-off winners can be promoted as the authorities look to complete their reshaping of the pyramid system.

Therefore, two sides will win their play-offs and still not be promoted.

The five sides with the highest points-per-game ratio will be the teams that earn promotion, hence Town’s determination to pick up what could be a hugely-vital three points.

The highest-placed team left in the play-offs will host the final, currently Pontefract Collieries.

All play-off games will be decided on the day, with extra time and penalties to be played if the respective sides can’t be separated after 90 minutes of action.