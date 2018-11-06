Brighouse Town pull off huge upset against Bradford Park Avenue

Brighouse Town produced the shock of the round in the West Riding County Cup with a 5-1 triumph over Bradford Park Avenue on Monday night.

It was certainly a fifth of November to remember for those at Brighouse as they produced fireworks on the pitch to progress to the next round.

Park Avenue ply their trade in the National League North but in the end proved no match for Vill Powell's side.

Town were 2-0 up before 10 minutes.

Gabriel Johnson opened the scoring with a beautifully-struck free-kick that curled into the top corner from 20 yards out.

On nine minutes the home side broke clear before Marley Grant applied a good finish to double the lead.

Mohammed Ibrahim soon made it three when he smashed home from 15 yards out.

Bradford hit back immediately through Adam Nowakowski but that would prove to be their only goal of the night.

Just after the hour mark, Brighouse restored their three-goal cushion.

Great work from Finn Donavan down the right saw him deliver a superb cross which struck Jack Normanton and found its way into the net.

Two minutes from time, Ibrahim put the seal on a fantastic cup win by tapping in for his second of the evening.