Brighouse shoot up table

Brighouse Town made another successful raid on Kendal Town yesterday, the NPL Division One North strugglers winning 2-1.

Aaron Martin headed the visitors in front four minutes before half time from a George Gomersall corner.

Callum Robinson doubled Brighouse’s lead on 62 minutes, mopping up the rebound after Martin’s header had come back after the bar.

Kendal got a consolation goal four minutes into added time from Ben Thomas but it was a deserved success for the visitors.

It was a repeat of the scoreline from when the sides met at the same ground in April, although Kendal have since won 3-2 at Hove Edge.

Brighouse had started the day next to bottom but the three points lifted them four places in the table.

Vill Powell’s side have a tough home game against fourth-placed Hyde United next Saturday.

Hyde, who have lost only once and conceded just 15 goals in 20 league outings this season, beat bottom club Goole 5-0 yesterday.