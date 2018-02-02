Brighouse’s crunch trip to Wigan

BRIGHOUSE TOWN face another Evo-Stik NPL ‘six point’ fixture on Saturday as they travel to just inside the Wigan boundary to take on Atherton Collieries (3.0).

Having lost last weekend’s crunch home game with Radcliffe Borough, another club below them, Town need to regain the form that saw them net two wins and a draw earlier in 2018.

They went into last Saturday’s game without quality midfielder Tom Haigh (knee) and experienced fellow midfielder Adam Jones (hip flexer).

“Haighy tried to train on Tuesday night but it was no good and I feel we are looking at a scan to sort this one out,” said manager Vill Powell.

“It could not have come at a worse time as he was on fire and fully justifying the faith we had put in him with a contract award earlier in the month.

“On Jonesy, we are looking at another two weeks, and rest will be the cure on this one. To lose two players of their value at this time is not good.

“There are one or two other movements behind the scenes but I don’t expect a new face on board in time for this Saturday.

“Supporters will have seen goalkeeper Chandler Hallwood warming up with Christopher Butt last Saturday but we are probably looking at another 10 days before he will come back into contention, having been out since November with his broken hand.”

Powell said it had been back to basics in training this week after Callum Grogan had scored the only goal for Radcliffe in last Saturday’s home game.

Town had their chances against Radcliffe, who were accompanied by director Bernard Manning Jnr, son of the late comedian and club owner.

The Colls, who defeated Town 3-0 back in November at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium, have re-signed much travelled striker Gary Burnett from Colwyn Bay.

They have had a disappointing January with a 5-2 home defeat to Clitheroe and then a 1-1 draw at Goole followed by a 0-0 draw last Saturday away to Skelmersdale United with a postponement in between on January 22.

They should have played Bamber Bridge on Monday night in the Integro League Cup but their Kensite Alder House stadium pitch was waterlogged.