Brighouse Ladies sink Derby

Brighouse Town Ladies have won 3-1 at Derby County in the third round of the Women’s FA Cup this afternoon.

Jodie Redgrave gave them the lead but Derby equalised late in the first half.

Goal machine Redgrave struck a fine second on 55 minutes as the visitors started to dominate.

Brighouse hit the bar and missed other chances before Annabelle Cass’s superb shot in the last minute sealed success.

Manager Rob Mitchell tweeted: “OMG!!! What a performance.”

Brighouse will now play Sunderland away in the fourth round.