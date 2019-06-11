Brighouse football clubs merge

Brighouse Sports AFC and Brighouse Old Boys FC are to merge ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

The new club will be called Brighouse Sports Old Boys and be based at the sports club on Russell Way, Brighouse.

It will have two senior teams playing in the West Yorkshire Association League. The firsts will compete in Division Two and there will be a development side in the Alliance League 2 reserve section.

Last season Sports finished fifth of seven teams in the Haslem Sheppard Halifax AFL’s first division. Old Boys finished third from bottom of Division Two in the West Yorkshire League. Both have used Lightcliffe Academy for home games.

Garry West, who was chairman and manager of Brighouse Sports, said: “We are really pleased to announce the merger of the senior teams of Brighouse Sports and Brighouse Old Boys.

“This merger is an exciting time for the football club, providing the opportunity for players to play at a high standard using excellent facilities.

“Personally, I am looking forward to working with Glen Hall and the new head coach, David Thompson, who will be part of the first team set up.

“We are looking for a development team manager/coach and if there are any individuals interested, they should get in touch with me.”

Officials of the new club are hoping the sports club’s fine facilities, which include an improved playing surface, on site changing rooms and clubhouse all close to the pitch will enable it to attract new players.

They also hope players from the successful and growing junior football section at Brighouse Sports will have a platform to play senior football at a high standard.

The junior section at Brighouse Sports already caters for most age groups from under-sevens to under-17s and will have two under-13s girls teams next season. The junior section will retain its current name.

Manager Glen Hall said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity now for both clubs to push on as one club and become a top club around Yorkshire.

“I have been impressed with the professionalism and the togetherness from start to finish at Brighouse Sports Club.”

Pre-season training starts this Saturday at 9.45am at Brighouse Sports Club in preparation for a league programme which usually gets under way in the middle of August. New players are welcome.