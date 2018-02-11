Brighouse fall to late, late goal

Brighouse Town let a two-goal lead slip as they went down 3-2 to the Evo-Stik North’s bottom club Goole at Hove Edge yesterday.

The visitors’ winner came six minutes into added time at the end as Brighouse’s miserable home form this season continued.

It was a 10th defeat in 15 games at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium for Vill Powell’s 17th-placed side.

Aaron Martin gave Brighouse the lead on 15 minutes with a finish over the visiting keeper and he added a second 10 minutes after the break following great work down the right by George Gomersall.

However, just as Brighouse looked to be comfortably placed, Goole struck twice in the space of six minutes through a Carl Stewart free-kick and a Sam Coulbear effort.

That set up a tense last quarter for the 171 fans but there was no addition to the scoreline until Declan Howe had the decisive say.

Brighouse are at home to fourth-placed Bamber Bridge next Saturday.