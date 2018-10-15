Brighouse face Farsley in Trophy

Luckless Brighouse Town have been handed another away cup tie, this time at Farsley Celtic in the first qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy on Saturday, October 27.

Vill Powell’s side have already won twice on the road in this season’s competition, by 2-0 at Glossop North End and by 4-3 at Evo-Stik NPL East leaders Morpeth Town at the weekend.

Farsley, who play one division higher than the Hove Edge side, have striker Nathan Cartman, who lives at Norton Tower, in their ranks.

The winners will receive £3,250 in prize money.

Brighouse secretary Dave Parker said: “We could have done with a home game but at least we don’t have to travel far.”

Brighouse, who travel to Cleethorpes in the league tomorrow, will have an even shorter journey for their West Riding Cup second round tie.

They have been drawn away to Bradford Park Avenue on a date yet to be fixed but likely to be early next month.