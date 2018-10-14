Brighouse beat leaders in Trophy

Brighouse Town maintained their impressive form with a 4-3 win away to Evo-Stik NPL East leaders Morpeth Town in the preliminary round of the Buildbase FA Trophy yesterday.

They were avenging an early-season league defeat on a Craik Park ground they will return to in the Integro League Cup at the end of the month.

Vill Powell’s visitors took the lead on 18 minutes when a Zeph Thomas effort deflected off a defender and beat the wrong-footed keeper.

Morpeth, who have won five out of five at home in the league and conceded only six goals in 10 games, took the lead with two goals in the last seven minutes of the half from Iulian Petrache and a Liam Henderson penalty.

Brighouse were on terms two minutes after the break when Gabriel Johnson’s ball into the box was turned into his own net by Michael Turner.

The away team went 3-2 up on 64 minutes when Thomas’s effort was palmed into the air by the keeper and Aaron Martin showed strength and determination to get there first and head home.

Henderson’s second penalty tied things up again but last season’s top scorer Martin headed the winner from Sam Wright’s free kick with six minutes to go.

Brighouse return to league action at Cleethorpes on Tuesday. Their hosts are bottom of the East section but had a surprise 3-2 Trophy win at Radcliffe Borough yesterday thanks to a Brody Robertson hat-trick.