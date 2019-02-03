Brighouse among frustrated teams

While Halifax RLFC’s Championship opener at Widnes is set to go ahead today, freezing conditions led to outdoor sport in Calderdale being decimated yesterday.

Players and spectators were left frustrated with little action apart from Siddal’s home National Cup tie over Sharlston Rovers, which the Halifax side won.

Brighouse Town’s hopes of pushing their Evo-Stik NPL East promotion hopes were thwarted when their home match with Stamford was called off in the morning.

Parts of the pitch had been covered and club members worked hard for three honours to try to get the pitch playable but a referee who had previously called off a game at Farsley gave the thumbs down at 11am.

The match is likely to be rearranged for a Monday evening.

All the games in the Haslem-Sheppard Halifax & District AFL were off, including the Division One contest between Illingworth St Mary’s and St Columbas on the 3G at Trinity Academy, while hockey matches involving Halifax sides on an artificial surface at Park Lane, Exley were also off.

Only two of Calderdale’s six rugby union teams were due to play yesterday, Old Brodleians at home to Hullensians and Old Crossleyans at Guisborough in the north east. Both games were postponed for a second time, having been rearranged from December 15.