Brighouse snowboarder Katie Ormerod claims silver at Europa Cup

Katie Ormerod claimed a silver medal on her return to competitive action after breaking her heel 13 months ago.

The Brighouse-born snowboarder split her heel bone in two on the eve of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

But the 21-year-old has overcome her injury woes to win silver at the slopestyle Europa Cup in Livigno, Italy.

Ormerod returned to the slopes last month and has said she "couldn't be happier" to return to the podium after such a long time out of action.

"So excited to come second today in the Europa Cup," she said on social media yesterday.

"Couldn’t be happier to be back on the podium after such an intense injury and rehab.

"My return to snow is going great!"

Ormerod scored 74.33 points to finish with silver, behind Belgium's Loranne Smans. Finland's Carola Niemelae took bronze.