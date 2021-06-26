Royal Mint releases special edition £5 coin in honour of Prince Philip - how to get one

The coin bears the inscription “HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021” (Photo: Getty Images/HM Treasury)

A new special edition £5 coin has been released by the Royal Mint in celebration of the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The coin, which has been unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak was approved by the Duke before his death in April this year.

A fitting tribute

Prince Philip personally approved the coin in 2008, which features an original portrait of the Duke and will be struck by the Royal Mint.

The design was drawn by artist Ian Rank-Broadley and bears the inscription “HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021”.

The coin, launched on Armed Forces Day on Saturday (26 June), is available to buy from the Royal Mint website, as well as at post offices around the UK and special stockists across the Commonwealth and worldwide.

The Royal Mint will also make a £50,000 donation to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award to support its community work in the UK and internationally.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak described the coin as a “fitting tribute” to the Duke, particularly as it has been released on Armed Forces Day.

He said: “This coin is a fitting tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who moved and inspired so many people around the world with his decades of service both to the nation and her majesty the Queen.

“I’m proud to unveil the coin on Armed Forces Day, considering his distinguished naval career and unwavering dedication to our monarch and to his royal duties, and it is only right that he and the Queen are depicted together on both sides of it.”

The coin is legal tender but it has been designed as a limited-edition collectable or gift, and will not be entering general circulation.

Anne Jessopp, chief executive of The Royal Mint, added: “Since the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh in April, many have commented that he led a life well lived.

“He was the longest serving consort in British history, and patron or president to over 750 organisations – including The Royal Mint Advisory Committee.

“The Royal Mint has marked significant Royal events for centuries and is honoured to unveil an original new coin which celebrates the life and legacy of a remarkable man.

“It feels fitting that this coin – which was personally approved by the prince – will also support the work of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards.

“The awards have benefited millions of young people since they were formed in 1956, and are perhaps Prince Philip’s greatest legacy.”

Longest-serving British consort

Prince Philip was born on 10 June 1921 and died at the age of 99 on 9 April 2021.

He was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years and was the longest-serving consort in British history.

Together they had four children, Prince Charles, now the Prince of Wales, Princess Anne, now the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, now the Duke of York, and Prince Edward, now the Earl of Wessex.

The Duke dedicated decades of his life to royal duty and is known for supporting the Queen through her reign, serving the nation at her side and carrying out thousands of royal engagements.

He was involved with hundreds of charities, and set up The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award youth adventure scheme, and also served as the president of the Royal Mint Advisory Committee for 47 years.

How to get a coin

The commemorative coin is available to buy from the Royal Mint website, as well as at post offices around the UK and special stockists across the Commonwealth and worldwide.