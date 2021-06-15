McDonald’s bring back foodie favourites on limited time menu

McDonald’s restaurants across the UK will update it’s menu this Wednesday, 16 June, to include some tasty limited edition options.

As well as welcoming the new BBC Bacon Stack, the golden arches will also bring back mozzarella dippers and aero McFlurrys.

However, the addition of these diners’ favourites means other items have been chopped from the menu.

Fans of the chain’s cheese and herb melts had better act fast, as these will be discontinued from 15 June, as well as the Galaxy smooth and Galaxy caramel McFlurry’s.

Also being binned from the menu is the Chicken Deluxe and the Bacon Clubhouse double.

From 16 June, the brand new BBQ Bacon Stack will be available. A burger alone costs £4.79, or £6.29 for a meal.

The towering burger is made with two beef patties, pepper jack cheese and smoked bacon topped with tomato, lettuce and onions.

It comes drizzled with McDonald’s signature BBQ sauce and sandwiched between a sesame seed crusted Artisan Bun.

Mozzarella dippers will be sold as a single portion of three for £1.89 or a sharing box of nine for £5.09.

As to be expected, McDonald’s have revamped their limited edition McFlurry - scraping the Galaxy options and replacing them with Nestle Aero.

While classic McFlurry flavours are still available, the Aero options will be offered at a slightly higher price of £1.49 for a regular size or 99p for a mini.

Aero chocolate and Aero mint will both be available in all McDonald’s UK restaurants.

The menu shake-up will last six week, with more changes expected at the beginning of August.

McDonald's items can be ordered via walk-in takeaway, Drive-Thru, McDelivery and Click and Serve on the My McDonald's app. Depending on where you are located, a dine-in option is also available.