Resident feels Todmorden roadworks are taking far too long to complete

Around August 25, George Cox contractors started connecting the sewer from the new Lidl store to the main sewer in Halifax Road, a job that should have taken no more than three weeks.

This work is still ongoing and we are now into the second week of September.

These shops are losing money at an alarming rate yet again and no one from the council seems to be bothered

I sent an email to Councillor Swift on August 19 on this very matter asking him to ask the council what was going on. No response and no action has been taken by the council.

You would have thought that after bank holiday Monday George Cox’s men would have been back but there has been no sign of them .

As I have told Councillor Swift, that what is going on with these works is totally unacceptable on this road.

We have traffic backing up in three directions - Halifax Road, Burnley Road and Rochdale Road - with inconsiderate drivers blocking entrances.

It is now time to bring this work to an end asap.

The works that this company did on this road last year took three times longer than it should have done.

