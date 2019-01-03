Has anyone else seen the mysterious house on the bridge near Mytholmroyd?

Reader letter from Richard Constantine, Halifax wondering if anyone else has seen the mysterious house on the bridge.

The weather has been a little challenging in photography terms and the leaves are fast disappearing, making colourful landscape subjects more difficult to find.

Whilst photographing the River Calder in spate, I came across this illusion on the Rochdale Canal at Brearley, near Mytholmroyd.

It only appears at certain times of the year and day.

In the shadows a family with small children, are puzzled at the sight

House on the Bridge – have you seen it yet?

MORE LETTERS

