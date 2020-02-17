What happened this weekend after Storm Dennis hit Calderdale

Less than a week after Calderdale was hit by severe floods the region had to again prepare for potential flooding this time in the form of Storm Dennis.

As Calderdale Council was still mopping up the damage left by Storm Ciara, where a month's rain fell in 12 hours, Storm Dennis swept over flood-hit towns Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Brighouse, and Elland.

On Saturday the Met Office issued an Amber Weather Warning for 24 hours, which started at 3pm.

On Saturday Leader of Calderdale Council, Tim Swift issued a letter newly-appointed Environment Secretary George Eustice and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick, which said: "We find ourselves, a Metropolitan Council which has endured a 40 per cent loss of revenue funding, once again overwhelmed.

"This is despite deploying all available resources, alongside our partners, and an outstanding response from residents and flood wardens."

Mr Swift said the authority was able to set aside £3m from its revenue budget to help get communities back on their feet after the Boxing Day floods of 2015.

The 4th Infantry were present in Calderdale during the weekend in preparation for Storm Dennis (1)

In his letter, Coun Swift has also called £6m in funding to be handed to the borough as part of a resilience grant and business rate waiver scheme, matching what was made available in 2015.

The Calderdale public braced for Storm Dennis as the Armed Forces was deployed to the borough.

The far-reaching extent of the damage caused by Storm Ciara on February 9, and the potential significant impacts from Storm Dennis, meant resources were stretched.

Mr Swift, said: “The presence of Army officers in Calderdale will be a reassuring sight for the many residents and businesses who are still recovering from Storm Ciara and preparing for Storm Dennis."

Soldiers from The 4th Infantry Brigade were on the streets constructing and rebuilding flood defences ahead of the expected deluge of heavy rain.

Storm Dennis caused minimum damage across the Calderdale area, and just after noon on Sunday, the Environment Agency removed all flood warnings.

While Calderdale avoided a similar flooding to the previous week, other areas across the UK suffered extensive damage including South Wales with the region bearing the brunt of the destructive Storm Dennis.

The weather forecast for this week across Calderdale light-to-heavy rain with strong winds, with temperatures set to stay between three to 10 Degrees Celsius.