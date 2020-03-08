Yellow weather warning in place for Yorkshire as heavy rain set to batter county

A yellow weather warning is in place for parts of Yorkshire as heavy rain is set to hit the county once again.

Yorkshire is still recovering from floods caused by Storms Ciara and Dennis - but The Met Office has once again warned of floods as another band of rain heads towards the county.

Yorkshire is still recovering from heavy rain last month. Hebden Bridge was flooded in late February following heavy rain. Credit: Oli Scarff / AFP

The warning covers West Yorkshire, parts of South Yorkshire heading down towards Sheffield, and the western side of North Yorkshire, including the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

It comes after one of the first dry weekends of 2020 for the region, as the weather looked to pick up following Storms Ciara and Dennis, but the wet weather looks set to return, with the yellow warning in place from 6pm on Monday to noon on Tuesday.

The Met Office has said to expect homes to be flooded, delays to bus and train services, difficult driving conditions and possible power cuts.

Its forecast for Yorkshire says: "Showers across western hills becoming more isolated in the morning, drier and brighter elsewhere. Cloud thickening from the west through the afternoon, with some heavy rain later, and strengthening winds.

"Tuesday, windy with heavy rain on western hills, gradually turning drier and clearer."

The wet weather is also expected to continue into the back end of the week, with rain also predicted for Thursday and Friday.