These roads are closed after Storm Ciara devastates Calderdale with floods

Storm Ciara has hit Calderdale with heavy rainfall and high winds throughout the day with water flooding many roads which are expected to take hours to clear.

Read: Storm Ciara causes chaos in Calderdale as flooding devastates valley

Flooding has once again devastated the Calder Valley.

These Calderdale roads are currently closed:

Road closed due to flooding on A644 Wakefield Road both ways from A62 Leeds Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout) to M62 J25 (Brighouse).

Elland Bridge will remain closed throughout the day after being struck by a shipping container carried by the flood water.

Road closed due to flooding on A646 New Road both ways between B6138 New Road and A6033 Commercial Street.

Road closed due to flooding on A646 Halifax Road both ways between Church Lane and Castle Grove. Closed since Sunday affecting traffic between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge.

People are urged to avoid these Calderdale roads due to heavy rainfall and flooding:

Blackstone Edge Road both ways between Stocks Lane and Washfold Road at Cragg Vale.

Wakefield Road both ways between Cow Lane and A58 Bolton Brow, Sowerby Bridge.

A629 Salterhebble Hill Southbound between A6034 Keighley Road and Bankhouse Lane, Halifax.

A6025 Elland Road both ways between Brighouse Wood Row and Binns Top Lane, Elland.

A6025 Elland Road both ways in Brookfoot.

A644 Halifax Road both ways between Smithfield Avenue and A643 Ludenscheid Link, Brighouse.

M62 both ways between M606 and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse).

A58 Aachen Way both ways in Brunswick Industrial Estate.

A646 Skircoat Moor Road both ways between Victoria Terrace and Rocks Road.

A629 Keighley Road both ways between A6034 Keighley Road and Beechwood Road.

A6036 Halifax Road both ways between M606 J3 (Staygate Roundabout) and Bridle Stile.

A647 Halifax Road both ways between Ramsden Court and Windy Bank Lane.

Heavy rain on A646 Burnley Road both ways between A646 and West Street.

More rain is expected tonight and those travelling are urged to take extra care as some routes may have debris and mud on the carriageway.

Fire and council Highways crews are working through the night to clear roads.

Read: These Calderdale schools are closed after Storm Ciara and floods hit the borough