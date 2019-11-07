'Danger to life' severe flood warning issued in West Yorkshire

A 'danger to life' severe flood warning has been put in place in West Yorkshire.

The flood warning covers the River Calder at Brearley and Luddenden Foot, near Mytholmroyd.

This is the highest flood warning the Environment Agency can give.

The warning was put in place at 10.04pm tonight.

Environment Agency officials said: "Severe flooding - danger to life.

"River levels have risen as a result of the persistent heavy rainfall today.

"Consequently, flooding of property and roads is expected this evening.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours and we expect river levels to remain high until 9am on Friday, Noember 8.

"Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast and our incident room is open.

"Please put your flood plan into action and see the GOV.UK website for a 5 day flood forecast.

"This message will be updated in 8 hours, or as the situation changes."

There are five flood warnings in place across West Yorkshire:

Balne Beck, Alverthorpe Beck and Ings Beck at Wakefield Westgate

River Calder at Dewsbury - Lodge Farm and Sands Mill

River Spen from Wormald Street to Smithies Lane

Tyersal and Pudsey Beck at Pudsey

Wortley Beck from Corn Mill Lodge Hotel to Butt Lane by Farnley Reservoir

There are eight flood alerts in place:

Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck

Lower River Calder catchment

Lower River Nidd

Middle River Aire catchment

River Spen and Batley Beck catchments

Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby

Upper River Calder catchment

Wyke Beck, Meanwood Beck and Wortley Beck catchments.