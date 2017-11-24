Water burst puts traffic lights out at King Cross - Halifax drivers advised to use alternate routes while repairs are carried out

A burst water main has led to the temporary closure of a Halifax route while repairs are carried out - and traffic is advised to find alternate routes until the problem is dealt with.

Skircoat Moor Road, Halifax, is closed until further notice, from its junction with Free School Lane to its junction with Aachan Way, while repairs are carried after the water main which burst this morning close to Halifax Fire Station.

A Calderdale Council spokesperson said signed diversions are in place but drivers are asked avoid the area as all King Cross traffic lights are now out due to the water leak.

Staff are on site to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, they said.