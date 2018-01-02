Water burst issues cause road closures and re-routing of buses at Queensbury and Bailiff Bridge

The first commute into work of 2018 was made difficult for many commuters this morning as water works caused disruption on a busy route in and out of Halifax.

A damaged sewer at Halifax Road at Ford Hill, Queensbury, led to road closures and the busy 576 bus route between Halifax and Bradford had to be diverted.

Emily Brady, a spokesperson for Yorkshire Water, said; “We’re repairing a damaged sewer on Ford Hill in Queensbury and to do this safely we’ll need to close the road to vehicles. A fully signed diversion is in place and we’re sorry for any inconvenience caused by this but this is essential work that needs to be carried out. We’ll try to get the road back open as quickly as we can.”

A similar but unrelated issue occurred in Bailiff Bridge, where a burst water main closed Smith House Lane and led to further diversions, including to the 686 bus service between Brighouse and Fagley.

Sarah Royal, another Yorkshire Water spokesperson, said; “Our technicians repaired a leak in Smith House Lane and to do this safely a road closure was put in place. We now need to carry out reinstatement and the road will be reopened once this is complete.”

Yorkshire Water suspect cold weather conditions have caused these issues.