Two motorcyclists seriously hurt in Mytholmroyd crash

Two people on a motorbike have been left with serious injuries after a crash in Mytholmroyd on Friday afternoon.

The crash, between a a black Vauxhall Corsa and a black Suzuki GSXR motorbike happened on Cragg Road shortly after 2.30pm.

The Corsa had been heading from an access road from the Dean Hey Country Business Park, police have said, while the motorbike was being ridden up Cragg Road towards Cragg Lane at the time of the crash.

Police are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 1039 of Friday 22 June