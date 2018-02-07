Tumble on down to Halifax’s Eureka! for thrills, spills and circus skills!

Tumble down to Eureka! Museum this February half term to celebrate 250 years since the creation of the circus, with two weeks of thrills and spills from Saturday, February 10, to Sunday, February 25.

Eureka! will play host to professional circus performers every day, showcasing a mix of shows, demos and interactive circus skills to mark 250 years since the circus was created, right here in the UK.

Plus, the museum will be opening early at 9.30am on weekdays during half term, so get there early to avoid the longest half term queues.

The Eureka! ringmaster and street performers will be out and about performing circus tricks to entertain all ages, or families can try their hands at juggling, stilt-walking and other circus skills.

From February 12 to 23 be astounded, amazed and amused by the fire-eating, knife-juggling, pun-wielding wonder that is The Great Mandavi.

And on February 10, 11, 24 and 25 Circus Sensible will bring their interactive show to the Eureka! Little Big Top, where comedy, circus skills and unadulterated silliness is guaranteed!

Circus activities are included in the price of admission or free to Eureka! Annual Pass Holders.