These are the upgrades that have been made at Hebden Bridge station to make travelling easier

Passengers and users of Hebden Bridge station will enjoy an improved experience following completion of a £2.2 million investment to upgrade access at the station.

Funded by the Department for Transport’s Access for All Programme, Network Rail and Northern have worked together to carry out major enhancements to Hebden Bridge station, as part of the Great North Rail Project.

The walkway at the front of the station has been resurfaced and there are now new lifts on platforms one and two which will make it easier for all passengers to use the station, including those with limited mobility, heavy luggage or pushchairs.

Rob McIntosh, Route Managing Director at Network Rail, said: “Station users should really notice a difference at Hebden Bridge now we have finished the work to improve accessibility at the station.

“We thank passengers for their patience throughout the construction phase of the project. The enhanced accessibility creates a more modern station that is better placed to meet the needs of the local community. Station users should now have a much better customer experience.”

Transport Minister Nusrat Ghani MP said: “Hebden Bridge station is at the heart of the local community and also vital for local tourism.

“We are delivering improvements for disabled passengers across our rail network and it is fantastic to see Hebden Bridge benefitting from our Access for All programme.

“So far, we have provided step-free, accessible routes at more than 200 stations, and we have committed a further £300m to extend the programme until at least 2024.”

Craig Whittaker MP said: “The government’s Access for All Programme is a great initiative which I am delighted Hebden Bridge has benefitted from. The finished works are a big improvement for the station meaning commuters now have an accessible station after years of lobbying the Government alongside local community transport groups."

Steve Hopkinson, Regional Director for Northern, said: “The Access for All work is vital for the local community and now gives more people improved access to all the railway has to offer.

“I’d like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding whilst the work was completed and look forward to seeing the fantastic new facilities being well-used.

“The improvements at Hebden Bridge go hand-in-hand with our own investment across the Northern network. This will see new trains, more refurbished trains and better stations all introduced during 2019.”