The 32 Calderdale streets affected by roadworks and road closures this May bank holiday weekend

A646 Burnley Road, Friendly - between 50m East of Warley Wood Lane and Whitty Lane

A646 Burnley Road, Cornholme - between Greenfield Terrace and Hudson Street

A6036 Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive

A647 Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane

Monday, 31st May 2021, 7:00 am