Northern launches £1 flash sale to help people across the North to ‘Go Do Your Thing’. Photo by Tony Miles

As part of a flash sale, the operator is making more than a million advance purchase tickets available from today (Tuesday).

And those taking advantage of the offer will experience travel on a transformed network as Northern has worked tirelessly during the past 18 months to make significant improvements.

Northern has now introduced 101 new trains, completed the refurbishment of its older trains, and delivered millions of pounds worth of improvements at stations, including the installation of more than 600 ticket machines, and improved accessibility features at many locations.

Now, with the summer coming to a close and people returning to rail, the focus has turned to giving customers even better value, with up to one million £1 tickets available to those using Northern’s services. Plus, kids travel half price, so the youngest customers can enjoy trips out for just 50p.

Tickets can be bought in advance from Tuesday 24 August, while all travel must take place between 6 September – 22 October.

Mark Powles, Northern’s Customer and Commercial Director, said: “The past 18 months have been tough for all and, as things begin to return to normal, we wanted to give our customers the chance to explore all the North has to offer for the best possible value.

“It also gives our customers the chance to see, first-hand, the palpable improvements we’ve made while they’ve been away. Our trains, stations and ticket buying options have never been better and, together with our staff, we are ready to help people across the North to Go Do Your Thing.”