Picture from West Yorkshire Police

Mobile speed cameras will be at these 16 locations in Calderdale next week

Here are the locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale from week commencing Monday, April 1.

Pictures from Google Street View.

Stainland Road Between 35m South of Bradley Lane & Queen Street

1. B6112

Stainland Road Between 35m South of Bradley Lane & Queen Street
other
Buy a Photo
Skircoat Road, Halifax Between Hunger Hill & Heath Lane

2. A629

Skircoat Road, Halifax Between Hunger Hill & Heath Lane
other
Buy a Photo
Ovenden Road, Halifax Between Ovenden Way & Shay Lane

3. A629

Ovenden Road, Halifax Between Ovenden Way & Shay Lane
other
Buy a Photo
Moor End Road, Pellon Between Park Close and Moor End Gardens

4. Moor End Road

Moor End Road, Pellon Between Park Close and Moor End Gardens
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4