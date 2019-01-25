Picture: West Yorkshire Police Facebook

Mobile speed cameras will be at these 16 locations in Calderdale

Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale from the week commencing Monday, 28 January.

Pictures from Google Street View.

Boothtown Road Between Woodside Road & Ploughcroft Lane

1. Boothtown Road

Boothtown Road Between Woodside Road & Ploughcroft Lane
other
Buy a Photo
Bradford Road, Northowram Between Park View Avenue & Victoria Drive

2. Bradford Road

Bradford Road, Northowram Between Park View Avenue & Victoria Drive
other
Buy a Photo
Burnley Road, Cornholme Between Greenfield Terrace & Carr Road

3. Burnley Road

Burnley Road, Cornholme Between Greenfield Terrace & Carr Road
other
Buy a Photo
Burnley Road, Friendly Between 50m E of Warley Wood Lane & Whitty Lane

4. Burnley Road

Burnley Road, Friendly Between 50m E of Warley Wood Lane & Whitty Lane
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4