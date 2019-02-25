Here's how many roads in Calderdale may need repairs according to government statistics

All drivers hate bumpy roads and potholes, and now government statistics reveal how much of Calderdale’s road network which may need repairs.

Just four per cent of Calderdale’s 84 miles of council-run A roads were judged to be in need of maintenance, which equates to 3.4 miles.

Road inspections were carried out in the 12 months to March 2018.

The examinations, done by scanner machines and human inspection, identify sections of road worn by use or affected by ruts, bumps or potholes. It’s not clear from the figures how badly damaged the roads are.

The Department for Transport data also shows that six per cent of the B and C roads were in need of work.

In total, there are 628 miles of minor roads in Calderdale.

Across Britain, 717 miles of council-run A roads were deemed in need of maintenance.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “These figures will come as little surprise to both drivers and those on two wheels who continue to have to put up with using sub-standard roads.

“We believe Britain’s pothole problem has been caused by years of under investment, especially when it comes to local roads – with councils having to make some tough decisions about where to prioritise spending. It’s a sad reality that investment hasn’t been sufficient to guarantee the quality of these roads.”

These statistics only refer to Calderdale’s local authority run roads. The majority of roads in the area are the responsibility of the council while Highways England is in charge of the maintenance for motorways and some major A roads.