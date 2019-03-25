Here are the locations of roadworks taking place in Calderdale this week Here are the roadworks currently taking place in Calderdale, how long they are estimated to last, the possibility of delays and which authority is responsible. Pictures are from Google Street View. 1. Lister Lane, Halifax Cable Overlay, road closure. Delays likely until March 29. Northern Powergrid. other Buy a Photo 2. Arches Street, Halifax Essential gas repair works, road closure. Delays likely until March 26. Northern Gas Networks. other Buy a Photo 3. Savile Park Road, Halifax Essential gas repair works, multi-way traffic lights.Delays possibleuntil March 26. Northern Gas Networks. other Buy a Photo 4. Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd Drainage Works, two way traffic lights. Delays likely until January 31 2020. Calderdale Council. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5