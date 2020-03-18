West Yorkshire bus and train service changes 'expected soon' due to coronavirus

Bus and rail operators in West Yorkshire are preparing for the possibility of moving onto reduced timetables from the weekend.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Metro said: "Passenger demand for public transport is declining as many people are altering their travel habits in line with government guidance.

"The Combined Authority and transport operators recognise the need to get key workers to their jobs and for people to be able to access health services and food shopping. However, the virus will affect transport workers too and we will need to maintain a core service under difficult conditions.

"A full timetable is currently operated by bus and rail operators however, reduced emergency timetables are expected to be introduced by the weekend."

It said all current bus and rail fares remained in operation at this stage and bus stations were still open.

School transport services continue to operate but may be reduced in the event of school closures, and a limited AccessBus service to shops and supermarket is being provided.

The statement continued: "The Combined Authority and transport operators are observing the latest Government advice on hygiene precautions.

"We ask all passengers to be mindful of the government recommendations with regard to hygiene and social distancing."