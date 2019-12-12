See inside Grand Central’s stylish Adelante trains as £9m refurbishment programme completes

Passengers on the Calder Valley line will soon benefit from increased comfort and style on Grand Central trains as the refurbishment of the operator’s Adelante trains is now complete.

The £9 million, two-year refurbishment programme has seen Grand Central’s fleet of 10 Adelante trains kitted out with smart new interiors, including new seats with fabric and leather edging in standard class and new floor covering throughout.

Grand Central William Shakespeare

There has been a full refit of the toilet facilities together with improved disabled access and baby changing facilities.

The Adelante fleet retains the elements important to Grand Central customers including plenty of leg room and table seating. Revamped catering facilities include barista coffee machines, while energy efficient LED lighting has been installed, along with power sockets for charging mobile phones, laptops and other electrical devices.

Grand Central operates trains through Brighouse and Halifax taking passengers down to London King’s Cross.

Dave Hatfield, Fleet Director at Grand Central, said: “We are thrilled that our major Adelante fleet refurbishment programme is now complete. It has transformed our trains and brought them right up to date, with a modern and stylish fleet that is fully fit for the future.

Standard Class interior

“At Grand Central, we are committed to offering the best possible customer experience and listening to the improvements our customers would like to see.

“Thanks to our refurbishment, passengers can enjoy a comfortable, relaxing experience while travelling with us.

“As with any project of this scale and complexity, our team, partners and suppliers have worked tirelessly to deliver an end result which puts the comfort and convenience of our customers at the forefront. The feedback from passengers has been very positive to date, which we are delighted about.”

