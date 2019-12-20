Road works could have 'major impact' on Halifax commuters

Halifax is set for traffic disruption as a busy town centre road will be shut for 10 weeks.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) will commence work on January 27, which will see Cross Hills/Dean Clough road down to Corporation Street closed, starting where the junction of North Bridge and Northgate meet.

Road map closure

While this closure is in place traffic will be diverted to enter Dean Clough from the Shroggs Road end.

A spokesperson from NGN said: "After safety, minimising the impact of road works on our customers is our top priority.

"We know that town centre works have a major impact on road users.

"We'd like to thank all our customers for their patience while we carry out this essential project and apologise for any inconvenience the works may cause as we look to complete them as safely and quickly as possible.

Road map closure

"We've worked closely with the local businesses to make sure we cause minimum disruption to day-to-day running."

The 10-week project is part of NGN's £200,000 investment to upgrade the gas distribution network in the Dean Clough area of Halifax town centre.

It involves replacing existing gas mains with new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe, reliable and continuous supply of gas to customers at Dean Clough.

"The works will then progress down Dean Clough, working towards Corporation Street," said the NGN spokesperson.

"Once we're far enough from the junction of Northgate and Dean Clough, the road closure will be changed over to close the road at the junction with Corporation Street and traffic will be allowed to enter into Dean Clough from the Northgate end."

Signage will be put up before the work begins, to inform road users of the traffic management arrangements above.

A fully-signed diversion will be in place.

For the road closure at junction of Northgate and Dean Clough motorists will be diverted to enter Dean Clough from the Shroggs Road end.

When the closure is swapped, motorists will be diverted to enter Dean Clough from the Northgate end.

Dean Clough will never be closed in its entirety, there will always be access from one side.

It’s expected that journey times will be longer than usual, so all motorists and commuters are advised to leave extra time for travel.

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 0407766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.