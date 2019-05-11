Overturned car on M62 closes slip road

An overturned car on the M62 closed the entry slip road at junction 25.

West Yorkshire Police received a call at 2.15pm on Saturday May 11 about the accident and attended the scene.

- > Parking banned on these roads due to Leeds half marathon

Thankfully no one was injured in the incident.

Highways England's traffic officers attended the scene and closed the slip road whilst the car was recovered.

This caused delays to drivers in the area whilst the recovery took place.

The slip road reopened shortly after 4pm.