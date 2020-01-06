‘Fabulous’ Cleckheaton mum taken too soon after car crash

The family of a Cleckheaton woman killed in a tragic crash have paid tribute to the “much-loved” mum.

Eleanor Anderson, who worked in Halifax, died on December 30 after her black Ford Fiesta crashed into a red Vauxhall Astra van in County Durham.

The collision happened on the A689, near Bishop Auckland

The incident happened around 10am on the A689 Coundon Bypass, near Bishop Aukland.

In a statement released the following day, the family of the 29-year-old said: “It’s with deepest regret we announce the death of our daughter, Eleanor Anderson, who was involved in a tragic road traffic collision in Coundon, County Durham.

“She was a much-loved mother, daughter and sister and will be sadly missed.

“We wish to thank everyone for their support and ask to be left so we can grieve in peace.”

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a man in his late 50s, was taken to hospital for minor injuries and later discharged.

Ms Anderson worked as a talent specialist at TALENT i Ltd, in Croft Myl, West Parade.

Kirklees neighbour Adele Jowett said: “Eleanor was our lovely neighbour. She was a fabulous mother and daughter and we’re devastated for her family.

“Sending her family our sincere condolences.

“May she rest in peace."

Commenting on social media, Rita Howorth said: “Deepest sympathy to all her family.”

Durham Constabulary are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage.

A spokesperson from the police said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage which might help our investigation to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact Sgt 2469 Bowden on 101, quoting incident number 110 of December 30.