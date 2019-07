The West Yorkshire Camera Safety Partnership publishes the location of every mobile speed camera in West Yorkshire every week. Photos (from Google Street View) are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations.

1. 30mph A629 Ovenden Road, Halifax - between Ovenden Way and Shay Lane

2. 30mph A6036 Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive

3. 30mph A646 Burnley Road, Cornholme - between Greenfield Terrace and Hudson Street

4. 30mph A629 Skircoat Road, Halifax - between Hunger Hill and Heath Lane

