Calderdale roads re-open following Storm Ciara floods - but Elland Bridge remains closed

Calderdale has been left picking up the pieces from another devastating flood after Storm Ciara's high winds and heavy rainfall caused chaos yesterday (Sunday).

Several roads across Calderdale were closed and drivers were told to avoid many others due to flooding.

Read: These flood warnings are still in place across Calderdale

The A646 Burnley Road, Hebden Bridge to Todmorden; A644 Wakefield Road at J25 M62 and Park Road in Elland are now open.

Elland Bridge is closed for structural assessment and will be closed throughout the rest of the day.

The historic bridge, which was badly damaged during the Boxing Day floods of 2015, was struck by a huge shipping container that was swept along the River Calder.

Drivers are still urged to take care when driving as some routes may have debris and mud on the carriageway.

Flooding in Mytholmroyd yesterday

Read: These Calderdale schools are closed after Storm Ciara and floods hit the borough