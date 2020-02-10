£500,000 project to improve Hebden Bridge station WILL begin today

Network Rail will begin major work to improve Hebden Bridge railway station in a £500,000 investment, despite the area being affected by severe flooding.

The work will go ahead as planned today (Monday) unaffected by floods brought by Storm Ciara.

Hebden Bridge Train Station. Picture by Network Rail.

The vital scheme will see repairs and strengthening work carried out to the roof, as well repairs to the slates, making it look more attractive.

Work will also take place to refurbish windows at the station. As the station is Grade II listed, the work will be carried out in a way which preserves its heritage.

Work is expected to be complete in late March. The work will not impact on train services, but passengers using the station will notice the project taking place.

Matt Rice, Route Director for Network Rail’s North and East Route, said: “This is a vital project which will ensure that this historic building can be enjoyed by passengers for years to come.

“We are working hard to keep the impact of this work on station users to a minimum, but passengers will notice scaffolding and workers on site. We are sorry for any inconvenience which this caused and would like to thank all users of Hebden Bridge station for their patience whilst this work takes place.”

Steve Hopkinson, Regional Director at Northern, said: “Its great to see the investment in the station facilities at Hebden Bridge. This is a vital station for so many people and a crucial part of our network through the Calder Valley.

"We’re working closely with colleagues at Network Rail to make sure the work is carried out in a way which minimises disruption and keeps our customers on the move.”

