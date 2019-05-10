16 locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale next week Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale from week commencing Monday, 13 May. Pictures from Google Street View. 1. Luddenden Foot Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot Between 450m NW of Station Road to John Naylor Lane other Buy a Photo 2. Boothtown Road Boothtown Road Between Woodside Road & Ploughcroft Lane other Buy a Photo 3. Cornholme Burnley Road, Cornholme Between Greenfield Terrace & Carr Road other Buy a Photo 4. Friendly Burnley Road, Friendly Between 50m E of Warley Wood Lane & Whitty Lane other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4