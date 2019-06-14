14 locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale next week Picture from West Yorkshire Police Facebook Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale from week commencing Monday, June 17. Pictures from Google Street View. Ovenden Road, Halifax - between Ovenden Way and Shay Lane Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive A646 Burnley Road, Cornholme - between Greenfield Terrace and Hudson Street Skircoat Road, Halifax - between Hunger Hill and Heath Lane Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot, Halifax - between 450m N/W of Station Road and John Naylor Lane Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd - between 130m N/W of Carr Lane and Westfield Terrace Burnley Road, Friendly - between 50m East of Warley Wood Lane and Whitty Lane Halifax Road, Hove Edge - between Pond Farm Drive and Elland Road Halifax Road, Hipperholme - between Denholme Gate Road and 307m West of Watergate Stainland Road, Greetland - between 35m South of Bradley Lane and Queen Street Roads in Calderdale set to undergo programme of surface work